Conrad Harder Injury: Not an option Saturday

Harder (thigh) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Monchengladbach.

Harder has been unable to recover from the thigh issue that had already left him uncertain heading into the weekend, with coach Ole Werner confirming his absence for the Monchengladbach fixture. The forward has held a bench role this season and has logged just 71 minutes across his last six appearances, limiting the immediate impact of his absence. His availability for the coming fixtures will be monitored as he works his way back to full fitness.