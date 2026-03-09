Conrad Harder News: Assists for win
Harder assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win over FC Augsburg.
Harder created a pair of chances and put a shot on goal Saturday, putting together a nice showing to help earn all three points. His assist proved to be a crucial one for the winning goal as he set up Yan Diomande. Harder has some very winnable matches coming up to try and carry this form forward.
