Conrad Harder News: Bench option Saturday

Harder (thigh) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Frankfurt.

Harder has recovered sufficiently from the thigh issue that ruled him out of the Monchengladbach fixture, with his absence from the injury report proving an encouraging sign as coach Ole Werner names him among the substitutes. The forward has mainly operated as a depth option this season, logging just 71 minutes across his last six appearances, so a bench role fits naturally within his current usage pattern. His availability adds a useful option off the bench for Leipzig as they push for Champions League qualification in the final stretch of the campaign.