Conrad Harder News: Four shots Wednesday

Harder generated four shots (one on goal) in Wednesday's 0-0 draw versus Borussia Dortmund.

Harder made his fourth consecutive UCL start Wednesday and despite taking four shots, he did not do enough to earn his side a place in the next round. He found his form across the last four UCL matches as he took at least three shots in every match and scored a crucial goal versus Bologna to earn his side a place in the knockouts. He will now focus back onto the Primeira Liga for the remainder of the season.