Conrad Harder News: Nets on lone shot

Harder scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-1 victory versus Eintracht Frankfurt.

Harder took a single shot during Saturday's clash and that was all he needed. He found the back of the net and helped to seal the win. The striker has largely been a bench option, but he made the most of his 11 minutes off the bench Saturday. It would take a few injuries for Harder to earn a starting spot.