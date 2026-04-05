Conrad Jonathan Egan-Riley headshot

Conrad Jonathan Egan-Riley Injury: Dealing with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Egan-Riley suffered a physical issue during Sunday's 2-1 loss to Monaco, after which coach Habib Beye said "we also have an injured player, CJ (Egan-Riley).", per La Minute OM.

Egan-Riley could be forced to an absence unless he makes a quick recovery during the week, but the severity of his problem remains unclear. The defender has started twice over the last three league contests, serving as an active contributor of clearances. Leonardo Balerdi took his place Sunday and could fill the center-back spot that would be vacated in case the injured player is ruled out of upcoming matchups.

Conrad Jonathan Egan-Riley
Marseille
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