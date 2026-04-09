Conrad Jonathan Egan-Riley Injury: Ruled out for time being

Egan-Riley (quadriceps) is ruled out for the time being, according to coach Habib Beye, per Karim Attab of Maritima Media.

Egan-Riley had been a concern heading into the week after picking up a quadriceps injury against Monaoc, and the confirmation from coach Habib Beye removes any doubt about his short-term availability. Leonardo Balerdi is expected to continue covering in central defense during his absence, with no specific timeline provided for the Englishman's return. Marseille will monitor his progress over the coming days as they push through the final stretch of the Ligue 1 season.