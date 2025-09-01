Egan-Riley tried to cover a mistake from Leonardo Balerdi but missed his last man tackle on Malick Fofana in the 29th minute and was then sent off for the foul. This is a big blow for Marseille since he has been a regular starter in the backline at the beginning of the season and he will miss at least one game against Lorient after the international break. That said, with transfer rumors in Marseille, Egan-Riley will likely face competition once back from suspension to find a starting role again in the backline.