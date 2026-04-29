Conrad Wallem Injury: Forced off Wednesday

Wallem (undisclosed) was forced off in the 59th minute of Wednesday's 2-1 victory against Chicago in the US Open Cup after going down injured, leaving his availability for Sunday's clash against Austin uncertain, according to Matt Baker of Flyover Footy.

Wallem couldn't make it to the hour mark during Wednesday's clash against the Fire and while no details have been provided on the nature of the issue, St. Louis City will assess Wallem over the coming days before making a call on his involvement against Austin. Tomas Totland is expected to step in if Wallem needs to sit out any upcoming fixtures, with the club hoping the issue is not serious heading into the stretch before the WC break.