Conrad Wallem News: Creates three chances Sunday
Wallem recorded one tackle (zero won), two clearances and one interception in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Columbus Crew.
Wallem created a season-high three chances Sunday after coming into the match with just four across his first seven appearances of the season. He also intercepted one pass, made two clearances and won two duels as he played the full 90 minutes in his third straight match.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now