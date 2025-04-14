Fantasy Soccer
Conrad Wallem headshot

Conrad Wallem News: Creates three chances Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Wallem recorded one tackle (zero won), two clearances and one interception in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Columbus Crew.

Wallem created a season-high three chances Sunday after coming into the match with just four across his first seven appearances of the season. He also intercepted one pass, made two clearances and won two duels as he played the full 90 minutes in his third straight match.

Conrad Wallem
St. Louis City SC
