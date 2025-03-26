Conrad Wallem News: Makes four clearances
Wallem recorded four clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Philadelphia Union.
Wallem had a solid game Saturday, making four clearances to help keep the clean sheet against the Union. He is still look for his first goal contributor in MLS, making four of the five starts since his loan from Slavia Prague, recording five crosses (zero accurate), four tackles (two won) and seven clearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now