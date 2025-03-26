Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Conrad Wallem headshot

Conrad Wallem News: Makes four clearances

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Wallem recorded four clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Philadelphia Union.

Wallem had a solid game Saturday, making four clearances to help keep the clean sheet against the Union. He is still look for his first goal contributor in MLS, making four of the five starts since his loan from Slavia Prague, recording five crosses (zero accurate), four tackles (two won) and seven clearances.

Conrad Wallem
St. Louis City SC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now