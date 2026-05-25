Conrad Wallem News: No longer suspended

Wallem has served his one-match suspension and will return to face Sporting Kansas City on July 16 following the World Cup break.

Wallem had been forced to sit out the Austin FC fixture after receiving a second yellow card late in last week's draw against D.C. United, with Tomas Totland covering on the right flank in his absence. The midfielder is expected to slot straight back into the starting lineup against Sporting Kansas City once MLS action resumes after the tournament.