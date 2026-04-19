Conrad Wallem News: Remains without goal contribution

Wallem recorded two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-1 defeat against Seattle Sounders FC.

Wallem continues his rough start to the season along with St. Louis, as the midfielder has now failed to score or earn an assist in all eight games. He remains with only six shots and 11 chances created in his eight starts, needing to break the slump soon to help out his struggling club.