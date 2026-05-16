Conrad Wallem News: Sent off in draw

Wallem received a red card during Saturday's 1-1 draw against D.C. United.

Wallem is now banned for the upcoming meeting with Austin FC after being shown a late second yellow card Saturday. This means he won't return to contention until after the World Cup break, when he'll be eligible for a July 16 matchup versus Sporting Kansas City. Until then, Tomas Totland could have a chance to produce on the right flank.