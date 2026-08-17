Conrad Wallem News: Sets up opener

Wallem assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-1 win over San Jose Earthquakes. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 77th minute.

Wallem set up the opener for Daniel Edelman in the eighth minute. Wallem recorded 36 passes and also contributed defensively with five clearances, three tackles and an interception. This was his first goal contribution of the campaign.