Cooper Sanchez News: Another start

Sanchez had one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 0-0 draw against D.C. United.

Sanchez only signed a homegrown contract this summer but is making a name for himself in the team sheet at 17-years-old, with the midfielder starting in all five games to begin the season. However, he has mainly been a block in the midfield and is yet to show much value, with only one shot, three chances created and three crosses in five games.