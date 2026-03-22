Cooper Sanchez News: Another start
Sanchez had one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 0-0 draw against D.C. United.
Sanchez only signed a homegrown contract this summer but is making a name for himself in the team sheet at 17-years-old, with the midfielder starting in all five games to begin the season. However, he has mainly been a block in the midfield and is yet to show much value, with only one shot, three chances created and three crosses in five games.
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