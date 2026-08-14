Cooper Sanchez News: Available after U20 duty

Sanchez (not injury related) is back in Atlanta United after representing the U20 USMNT team and is available for selection, according to Atlanta United beat reporter Doug Pederson.

Sanchez played for the USMNT at the U20 level in the CONCACAF Championship, and he should resume his regular role in the middle of the park for the Five Stripes. Sanchez has started in 15 of his 16 MLS appearances this season, tallying one assist, 18 tackles, 12 interceptions and 471 passes as a holding midfielder.