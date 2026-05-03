Cooper Sanchez News: Bags assist

Sanchez assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Saturday's 3-1 win versus CF Montreal.

Sanchez would produce an assist Saturday as he helped with the final goal of the match, finding Saba Lobjandize in the 50th minute. This is the 18-year-old's first goal contribution of the season, coming in 11 appearances (10 starts). That said, he serves as more of a defensive midfielder, not seeing much work in the attack.