Copete Injury: Dealing with knee injury

Copete was absent from training Wednesday after aggravating his knee injury in the last match against Villarreal, and the club is considering surgical intervention. His potential absence would be a significant blow to the back line, as he has started 16 of the last 17 matches. Cesar Tarrega is expected to partner Eray Comert in central defense if Copete is ruled out.