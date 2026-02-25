Copete Injury: Set for surgery

Copete (knee) has confirmed a meniscus injury in his knee that will require surgery, according to his club.

Copete is going to be sidelines for the next few weeks to months, as the defender is dealing with a meniscus injury. He will likely not be looking at a quick return, as this will require surgery, leaving a likely return at least two months away. This will put a return this campaign in jeopardy, as any setback will likely lead to the summer, a tough break for a starter. With Copete out, Unai Nunez and Eray Comert should see more time moving forward.