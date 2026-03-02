Copete Injury: Undergoes successful surgery

Copete (knee) underwent a successful surgery Monday, the club announced.

Copete went under the knife Monday for a successful procedure to repair his meniscus and will stay hospitalized for further evaluation before being discharged to begin an extensive rehab program with the club's medical team. The center-back is expected to be sidelined for an extended period before making his return to the pitch, opening the door for Unai Nunez and Eray Comert to log increased minutes and step up in the heart of the back line during his absence.