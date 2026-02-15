Copete News: Available after ban

Copete is no longer suspended and will be an option again for upcoming fixtures.

Copete made 15 consecutive league starts prior to his suspension, so he should be back in action for the rest of the campaign, perhaps taking the spot of Eray Comert, who subbed off with an ankle injury in Sunday's clash with Levante. The Spanish defender has been valuable for his average of 5.5 clearances per game, which ranks as the third-highest figure on the squad so far.