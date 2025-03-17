Fantasy Soccer
Copete headshot

Copete News: Suspension over

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Copete is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward for the club.

Copete has cleared his ban due to yellow cards accumulation, with the defender set to return in their next contest after the international break. That said, it is unsure if he will get back directly to the starting squad in defense since there is a lot of competition and rotation in the backline. He is quite behind in the hierarchy.

