Tolisso has been battling a recurring hamstring issue this season that sidelined him again for the last three matches across all competitions. The Gones' captain is now in line to return to the squad for Sunday's showdown against Nice, signaling that his recovery is back on track. His comeback would be a massive lift for the Olympians given his status as an unquestioned starter and emotional leader in the locker room, while Noah Nartey has stepped into a larger role during his absence with his new club.