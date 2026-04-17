Corentin Tolisso Injury: Big doubt against PSG

Tolisso (muscular) is working individually Friday and is a major doubt for Sunday's clash against PSG, according to Olympique et Lyonnais.

Tolisso has been managing muscular issues for several weeks and his continued separation from team training is a concerning sign heading into one of Lyon's biggest remaining fixtures of the season. The experienced midfielder's absence would force a reshuffle in the middle of the park, with Noah Nartey and Tanner Tessmann the most likely candidates to take on larger roles if Tolisso cannot be cleared. The club will monitor his condition over the coming hours before making a final call on his involvement Sunday.