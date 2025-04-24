Corentin Tolisso Injury: Could be available Saturday

Tolisso (knee) could surprisingly be available for Saturday's clash against Rennes, coach Paulo Fonseca said in the press conference. "The only doubt concerns Corentin. We'll see by tomorrow if he can be available. For now, I'm preparing to do without him. He hasn't participated in team training yet. He's a strong player who wants to help the team. We'll see tomorrow if he can train, how he feels. We'll have to discuss it together to assess the risks."

Tolisso will likely be a late call for Saturday's game and will be assessed after the final training session on Friday to determine if he can join the squad list. This is somewhat surprising since the injury appeared to be more serious. If he can't start the game, Nemanja Matic or Thiago Almada could see more minutes depending on the lineup.