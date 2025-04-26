Corentin Tolisso Injury: Makes squad list

Tolisso (knee) features in the squad list for Saturday's clash against Rennes.

Tolisso was expected to miss a significant amount of time after fearing a serious knee injury, being stretchered off in Sunday's derby and seen walking with crutches outside the stadium. The injury revealed to be only minor since he is already back available in the squad. That said, it remains unsure if he will return directly into the starting squad since the staff will likely be cautious with him. If he cannot make the starting squad, Nemanja Matic or Thiago Almada will replace him depending on the lineup.