Corentin Tolisso Injury: Option to face Auxerre

Tolisso (muscular) returned to full team training Friday and is back available for Saturday's clash against Auxerre, according to coach Paulo Fonseca, per Le Progres OL.

Tolisso had been ruled out of Sunday's clash against PSG while working individually with muscular problems, making his return to the group a significant boost for Lyon heading into the weekend. The experienced captain should not be rushed back into the starting XI, with Khalis Merah ready to step in again against the AJA. Getting Tolisso back at the heart of the midfield is exactly what Lyon needed for the final push of their season.