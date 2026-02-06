Tolisso missed the last two matches as expected due to a recurring hamstring injury, but the Gones' captain was back in full team training on Friday as he is nearing a return. That said, the medical staff doesn't want to take any risks and he will therefore not be an option for Saturday's clash against the Canaries. This is a blow for Lyon, as he has been a locked-in starter in the attacking midfield this season and his absence forces a change in the starting XI, with newcomer Noah Nartey expected to get the nod in his place.