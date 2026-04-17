Corentin Tolisso Injury: Ruled out against PSG

Tolisso (muscular) is working individually Friday and ruled out for Sunday's clash against PSG, according to coach Paulo Fonseca, per Olympique et Lyonnais.

Tolisso has been managing muscular issues for several weeks and his continued separation from team training is a concerning sign heading into one of Lyon's biggest remaining fixtures of the season. The experienced midfielder's absence forces a reshuffle in the middle of the park, with Noah Nartey and Tanner Tessmann the most likely candidates to take on larger roles against the Parisians. The club will monitor his condition over the coming days and hope the captain will be able to return for next week's fixture.