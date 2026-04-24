Corentin Tolisso Injury: Should return Saturday

Tolisso (muscular) returned to full team training Friday and is on track to be back for Saturday's clash against Auxerre, according to Olympique et Lyonnais.

Tolisso had been ruled out of Sunday's clash against PSG while working individually with muscular problems, making his return to the group a significant boost for Lyon heading into the weekend. The experienced captain should slot back into his starting role if he comes through Friday's session cleanly, with Khalis Merah ready to step in if any last-minute concerns emerge. Getting Tolisso back at the heart of the midfield is exactly what Lyon needed for the final push of their season.