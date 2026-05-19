Corentin Tolisso News: Attempts five shots

Tolisso registered five shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 4-0 defeat to Lens.

Unfortunately for Tolisso, his goal streak came to an end Sunday, but it was not without a strong effort backed up by five shots. With his 11 goals and four assists (15 G/A) in 30 appearances, he not only logged a half-a-goal every two games pace but also recorded 54 shots (27 on goal), 50 crosses (11 accurate), 33 chances created and 12 corners.