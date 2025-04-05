Corentin Tolisso News: Bags assist in win

Tolisso assisted once, took one shot (not on target) and created three chances in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Lille.

Tolisso found himself on the scoresheet for the second game in a row after finding teammate Rayan Cherki for what would be the game-winning goal in Saturday's win. This is the 30-year-old midfielder's fifth assist of the season across all competitions. He will be looking to make it a third straight goal involvement in Thursday's Europa League quarterfinal match against Manchester United.