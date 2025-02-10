Corentin Tolisso News: Box-to-box performance

Tolisso scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and three chances created in Sunday's 4-0 victory against Reims.

Tolisso's whipped in cross helped open the scoring for Lyon Sunday as they strutted past Reims in a 4-0 victory. The midfielder also wriggled free to head home a set piece for Lyon's second of the match and his third goal of the season. Tolisso contributed defensively with two tackles (one won), one interception and two clearances. Each of Tolisso's three league goals this season have come across his most recent three appearances (three starts)