Corentin Tolisso News: Extends scoring streak

Tolisso scored a goal off three shots (one on target), created one chance, sent in two crosses (one accurate) and made two interceptions during Sunday's 3-2 loss against Paris Saint-Germain.

Tolisso looked on verge of having his rare scoring streak coming to an end, but then he stepped into the opposition's box to head home a cross from the right during second half's stoppage time and give his team a little hope for the closing minutes of the game. That's now four consecutive league games with a goal for the midfielder, who now has five for the season, a mark he didn't reach since the 2017-18 season.