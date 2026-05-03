Corentin Tolisso News: Involved in three of four goals

Tolisso had two assists and scored a goal with his lone shot while crossing once accurately and creating three chances during Sunday's 4-2 win over Rennes.

Tolisso set up goals in the 37th and 75th minutes while converting a penalty in the 42nd. The midfielder has combined for six goal involvements, four shots and four chances created over his last three appearances with Sunday's start being his first since April 5th.