Corentin Tolisso News: Nets 96th-minute penalty

Tolisso scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), six crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Paris FC.

Tolisso would be the hero of the match for Lyon on Sunday, with the midfielder stepping up to take a 96th-minute penalty and converting to earn a draw. This continues an insane streak for the midfielder, with a fourth straight game with a goal, even though he came off the bench Sunday. He is up to seven goals and one assist in league play, potentially joining an impressive group of players to score in five straight games when facing Le Havre on Sunday.