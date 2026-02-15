Corentin Tolisso headshot

Corentin Tolisso News: Nets one in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Tolisso scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-0 win over Nice.

Tolisso made his return from injury Sunday, scoring in the process during the win over Nice. He has started 18 of the 19 games played in Ligue 1 for Lyon, netting four goals with one assist while creating 22 chances, 27 crosses and 23 clearances.

Corentin Tolisso
Lyon
More Stats & News
