Corentin Tolisso News: Nets one in return

Tolisso scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-0 win over Nice.

Tolisso made his return from injury Sunday, scoring in the process during the win over Nice. He has started 18 of the 19 games played in Ligue 1 for Lyon, netting four goals with one assist while creating 22 chances, 27 crosses and 23 clearances.