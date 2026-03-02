Corentin Tolisso News: Scores early opener in defeat

Tolisso scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 3-2 defeat versus Marseille.

Tolisso handed Lyon a dream start when he struck in the 3rd minute in Sunday's Olympico, showing sharp composure inside the box after Endrick slipped him through. He kept drifting into dangerous pockets between the lines and thought he had a second early in the second half, only for it to be ruled offside, before continuing to push the tempo and delivering the key pass on Nicolas Tagliafico's late header opportunity. Tolisso also created three chances and made it back-to-back games with three tackles won, but his all-around performance still was not enough to help Lyon grab a point at the Velodrome.