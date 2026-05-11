Corentin Tolisso News: Scores in four straight starts

Tolisso scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Toulouse.

Tolisso shows no signs of slowing down, with the midfielder extending his impressive streak to four consecutive scoring starts. Across that dominant run, he has racked up seven direct goal involvements, burying four of his six attempts on goal while also setting up three more with four chances created for teammates.