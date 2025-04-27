Corentin Tolisso News: Scores in Saturday's win
Tolisso scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-1 victory over Rennes.
Tolisso found the back of the net Saturday with a strike in the 25th minute assisted by Ainsley Maitland-Niles. It marked his 11th goal contribution in Ligue 1 this season. He took two shots, intercepted one pass and won one duel before he was subbed off in the 66th minute for Tanner Tessmann.
