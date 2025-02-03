Corentin Tolisso News: Scores in the Olimpico

Tolisso scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 3-2 loss versus Marseille.

Tolisso played in a more advanced role under new coach Paulo Fonseca, operating like a playmaker. The move paid off as the natural central midfielder opened the scoring as a true striker and recorded five shots, his second-highest total this season. He has now scored in back-to-back games, though the team failed to win either match. Fonseca confirmed he likes Tolisso in a higher position, suggesting he will remain a key piece moving forward. His next chance to contribute will come Sunday against Reims.