Corentin Tolisso News: Scores on lone shot

Tolisso scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 3-1 defeat to Strasbourg.

Tolisso didn't get much volume offensively but he managed to find the back of the net on his only shot of the day. The midfielder will need to be more creative to get past Marseille but the matchup isn't terrible as they have allowed 31 goals domestically so far.