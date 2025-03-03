Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Corentin Tolisso headshot

Corentin Tolisso News: Streak comes to an end

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Tolisso registered one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Brest.

Going into Sunday, Tolisso logged a goal in each of his last four appearances. He could not make it five this weekend, with his lone shot not even accurate. Still, it was an impressive run of form that will increase expectations of his output for going into future games.

Corentin Tolisso
Lyon
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now