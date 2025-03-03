Corentin Tolisso News: Streak comes to an end
Tolisso registered one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Brest.
Going into Sunday, Tolisso logged a goal in each of his last four appearances. He could not make it five this weekend, with his lone shot not even accurate. Still, it was an impressive run of form that will increase expectations of his output for going into future games.
