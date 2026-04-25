Corentin Tolisso News: Tallies goal, assist off the bench

Tolisso scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 victory versus AJ Auxerre.

Tolisso had a big impact as a substitute, breaking a 1-1 tie with his goal and then assisting on what would end up being the winner for Lyon. The midfielder should continue having a role against Rennes, a team which has scored a lot of goals but has also conceded 41 times so far in Ligue 1 play.