Corentin Tolisso headshot

Corentin Tolisso News: Tallies goal, assist off the bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Tolisso scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 victory versus AJ Auxerre.

Tolisso had a big impact as a substitute, breaking a 1-1 tie with his goal and then assisting on what would end up being the winner for Lyon. The midfielder should continue having a role against Rennes, a team which has scored a lot of goals but has also conceded 41 times so far in Ligue 1 play.

Corentin Tolisso
Lyon
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