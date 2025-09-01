Tolisso played the full game against Marseille on Sunday as a false 9, constantly provoking Leonardo Balerdi with his experience and causing problems for the Phoceans. He fired wide from close range in the first half and sent another shot high after the break as Lyon pushed forward. The captain is having a decent start to the season despite dealing with minor muscular problems, showing dedication and solid contribution as a leader, which reflects how strong Lyon has been in their first three games, conceding no goals.