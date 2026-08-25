Couhaib Driouech News: Completes Celta Vigo transfer

Driouech completed a permanent transfer from PSV Eindhoven to Celta Vigo on Tuesday.

Driouech is a 24-year-old winger who had a career-best season in 2025/26 with the Dutch club, notching nine goals and eight assists across 40 appearances in all competitions, including 12 in the UEFA Champions League. He scored four of his goals in the UCL, so he should be a solid addition to a Celta attack that lacked a bit of verticality and pace in the final meters. It remains to be seen whether Driouech will be ready to make his debut on a short notice, as Celta's next match comes Thursday against Osasuna at home.