Couhaib Driouech News: Returns to bench

Driouech (ankle) went unused off the bench in Saturday's 1-1 draw to Willem.

Driouech was back on the bench for the second match in a row Saturday. He has now gone unused twice in a row in league play since returning, although he did see 14 minutes of play off the bench in their last UCL contest. That said, he will likely see a similar role moving forward, having yet to see a start in UCL play this campaign.