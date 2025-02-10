Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Couhaib Driouech headshot

Couhaib Driouech News: Returns to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Driouech (ankle) went unused off the bench in Saturday's 1-1 draw to Willem.

Driouech was back on the bench for the second match in a row Saturday. He has now gone unused twice in a row in league play since returning, although he did see 14 minutes of play off the bench in their last UCL contest. That said, he will likely see a similar role moving forward, having yet to see a start in UCL play this campaign.

Couhaib Driouech
PSV Eindhoven
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now