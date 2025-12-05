Mosquera looks to be seeing the worst of his ankle injury after going down in the club's last contest, as the defender could now miss at least six weeks of action. However, he is still set for further testing and assessment, possibly having this return adjusted a bit. The club is already without Gabriel (thigh) long-term and will not have to sweat and hope for the return of William Saliba (undisclosed) in their coming games, as the club is low on center-back options, possibly turning to Jurrien Timber or Ben White if all three miss out.