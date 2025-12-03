Mosquera suffered an injury in Wednesday's victory against the Bees, likely to his knee or ankle, but will have to be assessed in the coming hours since he couldn't tell the medical staff what he had specifically. The center-back couldn't carry on and was replaced by Jurrien Timber. Arsenal will hope that his injury is minor since they are already missing Gabriel (thigh) and William Saliba (undisclosed) is still a doubt. If all three were to miss the game against Aston Villa on Saturday, Ben White could be the likely option to play in central defense.